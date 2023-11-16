Hong Kong police have arrested 33 people in a two-day crackdown on the illegal use of electric mobility devices, such as e-bicycles and e-scooters, in the New Territories.

The 26 men and seven women aged from 24 to 70 were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of offences such as riding an unregistered mobility device, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without third-party insurance.

The suspects included a 37-year-old woman who was intercepted while riding an electric bicycle with a four-year-old child strapped to an unstable seat in a busy area in Sheung Shui, police revealed on Thursday.

“The seat was fixed with straps hanging on the bicycle frame, but not firmly secured,” Senior Inspector Kwok Chun-lok said.

Suspects include a woman who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Photo: Handout

He added the woman’s cycling behaviour had forced pedestrians to dodge her bicycle and posed risks to passers-by. She was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.