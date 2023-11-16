Hong Kong police arrest 33 in crackdown on illegal use of e-bicycles, e-scooters in New Territories
- Suspects include woman who had four-year-old strapped to unstable child bicycle seat
- ‘Seat was fixed with straps hanging on the bicycle frame, but not firmly secured,’ police say
Hong Kong police have arrested 33 people in a two-day crackdown on the illegal use of electric mobility devices, such as e-bicycles and e-scooters, in the New Territories.
The 26 men and seven women aged from 24 to 70 were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of offences such as riding an unregistered mobility device, driving without a licence and using a vehicle without third-party insurance.
The suspects included a 37-year-old woman who was intercepted while riding an electric bicycle with a four-year-old child strapped to an unstable seat in a busy area in Sheung Shui, police revealed on Thursday.
“The seat was fixed with straps hanging on the bicycle frame, but not firmly secured,” Senior Inspector Kwok Chun-lok said.
He added the woman’s cycling behaviour had forced pedestrians to dodge her bicycle and posed risks to passers-by. She was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Thirty-three electric mobility devices – 24 e-bicycles, eight e-scooters and one electric unicycle – were seized during the operation.
Officers also distributed more than 400 fliers to raise public awareness about the illegal use of electric mobility devices in districts such as Tai Po, Sheung Shui, Tuen Mun, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai between Tuesday and Wednesday.
All suspects were released on bail pending further investigation, the force said.
Driving an electric mobility device without a vehicle registration licence violates the Road Traffic Ordinance and other regulations. The offence is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a HK$10,000 (US$1,281) fine.
According to Hong Kong’s Road Traffic Ordinance, a mechanically or electrically propelled bicycle is classified as a motorised vehicle.