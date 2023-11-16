More than 180 Hongkongers lost over HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) in just a week after being tricked into buying “stocks” swindlers claimed were selected based on tips from feng shui masters and investment experts, police have revealed.

The force urged the public to be vigilant in a post on its CyberDefender Facebook page, the second alert in two weeks. The previous warning was issued on November 1 after more than 110 people were conned out of a similar amount also within a week last month.

“There are many posts on social media platforms that promote the use of feng shui in selecting stocks,” the post said on Wednesday.

“They claim that by joining these WhatsApp groups, you will receive exclusive tips from feng shui masters and investment experts, guiding you to avoid market downturns.”

Police handled 185 online investment scams within a week. Photo: Warton Li

A source with knowledge of the matter said victims were lured into visiting a sham trading website or downloading an app to buy stocks after joining the groups.