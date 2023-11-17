Hong Kong man arrested as daughter, 12, finds suspected illegal drug in his backpack while he was passed out drunk
- Father of two consumed several cans of beer and complained of being unwell after regaining consciousness, according to source familiar with case
- ‘His daughter found him collapsed on the sofa and later discovered several bags of the suspected narcotic,’ insider says
A Hong Kong man was arrested on Friday after his 12-year-old daughter called police when she discovered a suspected illicit drug while he was passed out drunk.
Emergency personnel responded to the report made by the girl at the family’s public housing flat in Queen’s Hill Estate on Lung Ma Road in Fanling soon after 1am.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 39-year-old man collapsed on a sofa and detected a strong smell of alcohol, according to a source familiar with the case.
The force said officers discovered 6.1 grams of what appeared to be ketamine in the man’s backpack. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug.
The father of two complained of feeling unwell after he regained consciousness and was sent to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui.
The unemployed man, whose wife died earlier this year, lives with his daughter and nine-year-old son in the flat.
According to the insider, the man started drinking beer at home around midnight. He then passed out in the living room after consuming several cans of the drink.
“His daughter found him collapsed on the sofa and later discovered several bags of the suspected narcotic,” he said. “She feared her father might have been knocked out due to a drug overdose and then called police.”
Hong Kong police seize ketamine worth HK$100 million in mini-storage centre raid
Another source said officers would investigate whether the man had also taken the illegal drug.
“We will also investigate to determine the source and intent behind his possession of the suspected narcotic,” he said.
The two siblings have been placed in the care of their relatives, according to the insider.
Detectives from the Tai Po criminal investigation unit are handling the case.
Hong Kong father, cousin arrested after girls eat cannabidiol sweets
In June, police arrested a father and his cousin after she accidentally fed his two young daughters, aged two and four, sweets allegedly containing prohibited cannabidiol, which landed them in hospital.
Cannabidiol was added to the city’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance on February 1, which lists more than 200 substances, including cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin.
Between January and June this year, police handled 592 cases of serious drug offences.