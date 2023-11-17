A Hong Kong man was arrested on Friday after his 12-year-old daughter called police when she discovered a suspected illicit drug while he was passed out drunk.

Emergency personnel responded to the report made by the girl at the family’s public housing flat in Queen’s Hill Estate on Lung Ma Road in Fanling soon after 1am.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 39-year-old man collapsed on a sofa and detected a strong smell of alcohol, according to a source familiar with the case.

The force said officers discovered 6.1 grams of what appeared to be ketamine in the man’s backpack. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug.

The man complained of feeling unwell after regaining consciousness. Photo: SCMP

The father of two complained of feeling unwell after he regained consciousness and was sent to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui.