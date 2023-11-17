Visitor arrested for alleged assault on Hong Kong police officer after early hours dispute over restaurant bill
- Employee at restaurant in Central’s Hollywood Road calls police after South African visitor said to have refused to settle bill
- Police sergeant alleged to have been hit on head, taken to hospital for treatment
A source familiar with the case said an employee phoned police to complain that a man, 32, had refused to settle his HK$935 (US$120) bill after he dined at the restaurant.
Officers found the man did not have cash or credit cards on him. He tried to pay the bill with an e-payment, but was unsuccessful.
“As police were about to arrest him for the offence of making off without payment, he was accused of hitting a sergeant’s head with his right shoulder,” the source said.
The man was subdued and arrested, he added.
The incident is alleged to have happened at a restaurant on Hollywood Road just before 3am.
The sergeant complained of head pain and was taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment.
The man was still being held for questioning on Friday afternoon.