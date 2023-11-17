South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crime in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Police sergeant alleged to have suffered head injury taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Visitor arrested for alleged assault on Hong Kong police officer after early hours dispute over restaurant bill

  • Employee at restaurant in Central’s Hollywood Road calls police after South African visitor said to have refused to settle bill
  • Police sergeant alleged to have been hit on head, taken to hospital for treatment
Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo
Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor from South Africa has been arrested on suspicion of assault on a Hong Kong police sergeant in a restaurant in Hong Kong’s Central entertainment district in the early hours of Friday.

A source familiar with the case said an employee phoned police to complain that a man, 32, had refused to settle his HK$935 (US$120) bill after he dined at the restaurant.

Police sergeant alleged to have been injured by restaurant customer who refused to pay his bill treated at Queen Mary Hospital for injuries. Photo: Winson Wong

Officers found the man did not have cash or credit cards on him. He tried to pay the bill with an e-payment, but was unsuccessful.

“As police were about to arrest him for the offence of making off without payment, he was accused of hitting a sergeant’s head with his right shoulder,” the source said.

The man was subdued and arrested, he added.

Hong Kong man arrested after senior superintendent assaulted during jog

The incident is alleged to have happened at a restaurant on Hollywood Road just before 3am.

The man was detained on suspicion of assault on a police officer and attempting to leave the restaurant without paying.

The sergeant complained of head pain and was taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment.

The man was still being held for questioning on Friday afternoon.

Post