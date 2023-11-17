A middle-aged patient has been arrested in a Hong Kong hospital ward after he allegedly molested a nursing student who was carrying out a procedure.

Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung said on Friday that the student was suspected to have been indecently assaulted while performing a nursing procedure for a 54-year-old male patient in a medicine and geriatrics ward.

Police were alerted on Thursday immediately after the student reported the incident to the hospital, it said.

Officers arrested the man in the ward, the hospital added.

“The hospital is highly concerned about the incident and expressed sympathy to the nursing student,” a spokesman said, adding the institution had provided psychological support to the student.