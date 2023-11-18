Police have rescued four men suspected of illegally entering Hong Kong after a fisherman alerted authorities when he spotted the group on a tiny island in the southwest of the city indicating they needed help.

Marine police officers found the four non-Chinese men on Peaked Hill, southwest of Lantau Island, after receiving the report at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The force deployed a patrol boat to rescue three of the men, who were sent to the marine police base in Tai Lam Chung, while the fourth, who was reportedly injured but conscious, was airlifted off the island, according to the force.

Police have mounted joint operations with mainland Chinese authorities targeting people smugglers. Photo: Hong Kong Police Force

Officers patrolled nearby waters afterwards to check whether any other suspects remained in the area.