The pair has been detained under suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs and is due to appear at the West Kowloon Magistracy on Monday.

The force said it had noticed that a number of drug trafficking syndicates had started using cash rewards and the promise of free air travel as incentives to recruit people for smuggling narcotics into Hong Kong.

Police revealed on Sunday that the 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Friday after an investigation with customs officials found the pair had allegedly hidden 14.3kg of heroin and 4kg of marijuana inside their luggage and a backpack.

Two local teenagers are set to appear in a Hong Kong court on Monday after they were arrested for allegedly trafficking 18.3kg (40lbs) of illegal drugs worth HK$11 million (US$1.4 million) upon their return from Thailand.

Separately, police also revealed that intelligence it had shared with the Australian Federal Police had led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Hongkonger surnamed Chan after 140kg of methamphetamine worth AU$126 million (US$82 million) was discovered in a flat in Sydney.

According to Hong Kong police, its narcotics bureau discovered that a transnational drug trafficking syndicate had arranged for Chan to fly from the city to Australia for the purposes of trafficking and manufacturing in July.

The bureau shared the intelligence with the Australian police force, who then raided the flat on November 3.

In their own statement, Australian police described the flat as a “clandestine laboratory” and said it had seized chemicals and other drug-making tools alongside the meth.

Chan has been charged with possession and manufacturing of commercial quantities of an illegal drug. He faces up to life imprisonment.

In Hong Kong, the number of people arrested and the quantity of drugs seized has surged this year as travel neared pre-pandemic levels.

In the first six months of the year, customs officers at Hong Kong airport seized nearly 2.3 tonnes of illegal drugs worth an estimated HK$970 million, an increase of more than 80 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The drugs discovered at the airport accounted for 88 per cent of the narcotics confiscated in the first half of the year in the city.

Heroin and cannabis recorded the biggest increases by weight in overall drug smuggling by all routes, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

While the vast majority of illicit drugs are trafficked through the airport in cargo consignments, the number of seizures related to air passengers has also surged six-fold year-on-year in the first eight months of 2023.

Earlier this month, customs officials detained a 48-year-old man, who flew into the city from Uganda, after he allegedly smuggled 1kg of cocaine inside his body.

In a separate case a day earlier, a 34-year-old woman travelling from South Africa was detained for smuggling 1.2kg of cocaine in the same manner.

The combined value of the drugs seized in the two cases was estimated at HK$2.7 million.

In October, two men flying from Malaysia were arrested after customs officers found 2.5kg of suspected heroin hidden among 18 boxes of biscuits inside their carry-on luggage.

Customs officers have previously attributed the rise in drug cases to a rebound in post-pandemic travel, and have said they will continue to focus on selecting travellers from high-risk regions for clearance as well as boost international cooperation to crack down on such activities.

Trafficking in a dangerous drug is punishable by up to life in prison and a HK$5 million fine in Hong Kong.