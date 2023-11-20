Hong Kong man arrested for alleged rape of Swedish tourist
- Woman alleged to have been attacked in Wan Chai hotel in early hours of Friday morning
- Police say man, 28, arrested in Chai Wan in connection with the attack and held for questioning
A Hong Kong man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a tourist from Sweden, a police source has said.
The insider said on Sunday the 31-year-old woman arrived in the city on Thursday and had dinner and drinks with a former boyfriend.
He added that the woman was waiting for a taxi in Wan Chai at about 6.30am the next morning when the suspect, a stranger, approached her.
The woman was said to have followed the man to a nearby hotel on Lockhart Road.
Hong Kong chef jailed for 3 months for molesting Korean vlogger at MTR station
The man checked in, grabbed her arm and took her to a room.
The woman later told investigators she was pinned down on the hotel room bed and raped.
The source said the woman left the hotel at about 8am and went to her ex-boyfriend for help before she reported the incident at Central Police Station later on Friday.
A police spokesman said officers from the Wan Chai district crime squad arrested a 28-year-old man in Chai Wan on Saturday.
He is being held in custody while further inquiries are carried out.
Hong Kong chef accused of molesting Korean live streamer gets bail
In September, a 29-year-old Korean visitor was indecently assaulted by a man at the Central MTR station as she live-streamed for her solo travel blog.
Footage from the live-stream shows the man following the victim into the station, where he forcibly kissed the woman and indecently assaulted her before running away.
The assailant, a 46-year-old chef, was later sentenced to three months in jail over the incident.