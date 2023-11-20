Hong Kong man arrested for alleged rape of Swedish tourist

A Hong Kong man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a tourist from Sweden, a police source has said.

The insider said on Sunday the 31-year-old woman arrived in the city on Thursday and had dinner and drinks with a former boyfriend.

He added that the woman was waiting for a taxi in Wan Chai at about 6.30am the next morning when the suspect, a stranger, approached her.

The woman was said to have followed the man to a nearby hotel on Lockhart Road.

The man checked in, grabbed her arm and took her to a room.