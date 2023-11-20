South China Morning Post
Hong Kong courts
A Swedish tourist has been allegedly raped at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai. Photo: Google Maps
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Hong Kong customs officer suspected of raping Swedish tourist in hotel remanded in custody

  • Defendant attacked woman at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai, charge sheet submitted to court says
  • Prosecutors ask court for eight-week period to further investigate alleged incident
Brian Wong
A Hong Kong customs officer suspected of raping a Swedish tourist in a hotel has been remanded in custody.

Li Kin-on, 28, was not required to enter a plea on a charge of rape during his first appearance at Eastern Court on Monday, as prosecutors asked for an eight-week period for further investigation.

A charge sheet submitted to the court said the defendant, who lived in a public housing estate in Chai Wan, attacked the woman at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai on Friday.

A customs officer is suspected of attacking a tourist from Sweden in a hotel. Photo: Jelly Tse

Investigators requested more time to gather evidence by collecting relevant CCTV footage, contacting potential witnesses, conducting a forensic examination and inspecting the defendant’s mobile devices, the court heard.

Magistrate Minnie Wat Lai-man denied Li’s bail application after hearing submissions and scheduled the next hearing for mid-January.

Li reserved his right to renew his bail bid on January 28. He can also apply for temporary release before a High Court judge.

Rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

