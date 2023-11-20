A Hong Kong customs officer suspected of raping a Swedish tourist in a hotel has been remanded in custody.

Li Kin-on, 28, was not required to enter a plea on a charge of rape during his first appearance at Eastern Court on Monday, as prosecutors asked for an eight-week period for further investigation.

A charge sheet submitted to the court said the defendant, who lived in a public housing estate in Chai Wan, attacked the woman at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai on Friday.

A customs officer is suspected of attacking a tourist from Sweden in a hotel. Photo: Jelly Tse

Investigators requested more time to gather evidence by collecting relevant CCTV footage, contacting potential witnesses, conducting a forensic examination and inspecting the defendant’s mobile devices, the court heard.