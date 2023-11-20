Hong Kong customs officer suspected of raping Swedish tourist in hotel remanded in custody
- Defendant attacked woman at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai, charge sheet submitted to court says
- Prosecutors ask court for eight-week period to further investigate alleged incident
A Hong Kong customs officer suspected of raping a Swedish tourist in a hotel has been remanded in custody.
Li Kin-on, 28, was not required to enter a plea on a charge of rape during his first appearance at Eastern Court on Monday, as prosecutors asked for an eight-week period for further investigation.
A charge sheet submitted to the court said the defendant, who lived in a public housing estate in Chai Wan, attacked the woman at Ming Court Hotel in Wan Chai on Friday.
Investigators requested more time to gather evidence by collecting relevant CCTV footage, contacting potential witnesses, conducting a forensic examination and inspecting the defendant’s mobile devices, the court heard.
Magistrate Minnie Wat Lai-man denied Li’s bail application after hearing submissions and scheduled the next hearing for mid-January.
Li reserved his right to renew his bail bid on January 28. He can also apply for temporary release before a High Court judge.
Rape is punishable by up to life in prison.