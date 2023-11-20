Hong Kong police arrested four men on suspicion of illegally entering the city on Monday after they boarded a bus in Shek O using a damp HK$100 (US$12.8) banknote.

Four other suspected illegal immigrants who accompanied the Pakistani passport holders on the double-decker bus to Shau Kei Wan were being hunted, the force said.

Shortly before 8.30am, police received multiple calls from passers-by who spotted on Cape D’Aguilar Road in Shek O a group of eight non-Chinese men thought to have entered the city illegally.

The group had escaped before police arrived. Officers then carried out a search and set up a roadblock in the area.

Several passers-by spotted eight suspected illegal migrants on Cape D’Aguilar Road in Shek O. Photo: Google Maps

About half an hour later, a bus driver made a report to police about eight suspected illegal immigrants jumping into the vehicle on Cape D’ Aguilar Road in Shek O. They got off at Shau Kei Wan bus terminal on Aldrich Street.