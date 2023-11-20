Officers arrested the woman, 25, in Kowloon City at about 11pm on Sunday. She was detained on suspicion of arson, assault and criminal damage.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the woman allegedly planned the two attacks in an attempt to recoup an outstanding debt of HK$500,000 owed to her by her former boyfriend,” the insider said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday, just six hours after the ex-boyfriend, 36, was splattered with red paint outside his Chill Burger Den on Junction Road, Kowloon Tong, a source familiar with the case said.

The paint incident happened just before 7pm on Saturday as the former boyfriend was smoking outside the restaurant.

Police said red paint was splattered on the man’s clothes and a nearby wall.

The attacker fled before police officers arrived.

A petrol bomb was later thrown at the building and landed at the entrance of the restaurant, which was empty at the time.

A security guard put out the blaze and alerted police. The incident scorched the floor, but no one was injured.

The source said the investigation indicated the individual responsible for the first incident acted as a lookout during the firebomb attack.

Police on Monday afternoon were still hunting at least two other people in connection with the attacks.

Detectives from the Kowloon West anti-triad squad are investigating the case.

Police handled 132 reports of arson and 2,568 cases of criminal damage across the city in the first six months of the year.