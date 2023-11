Hong Kong police have arrested a social media influencer in connection with a firebomb attack at a burger restaurant owned by her former boyfriend, the Post has learned.

The incident happened on Sunday, just six hours after the ex-boyfriend, 36, was splattered with red paint outside his Chill Burger Den on Junction Road, Kowloon Tong, a source familiar with the case said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the woman allegedly planned the two attacks in an attempt to recoup an outstanding debt of HK$500,000 owed to her by her former boyfriend,” the insider said on Monday.

Officers arrested the woman, 25, in Kowloon City at about 11pm on Sunday. She was detained on suspicion of arson, assault and criminal damage.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with a firebomb attack on her former boyfriend’s restaurant. Photo: Warton Li