A Malaysian professor has won a last-ditch appeal against a life sentence for killing his wife and daughter with a gas-filled yoga ball 8½ years ago in Hong Kong.

The Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday awarded Khaw Kim Sun another chance to clear his name by ordering a retrial over what prosecutors maintained was a meticulous murder plan by the anaesthesiologist.

Khaw, now aged 59, was found guilty of two counts of murder over the deaths of his wife Wong Siew Fing, 47, and their second child Lily Khaw Li Ling, 16, on May 22, 2015.

The mother and daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a leaking inflatable ball containing a lethal amount of the gas was placed in the boot of their yellow Mini Cooper without anyone noticing.