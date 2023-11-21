Male Hong Kong doctor arrested after allegedly sneaking into secondary school wearing girl’s uniform
- Man was in Buddhist Tai Hung College in Cheung Sha Wan for two minutes before teaching staff spotted him, at which point he ran away
- Officers find uniforms, wig, glasses, surgical mask, socks and shoes in his car
A male doctor has been arrested on suspicion of loitering after he allegedly sneaked into a Hong Kong secondary school at lunchtime wearing a girl’s uniform.
He was in Buddhist Tai Hung College in Cheung Sha Wan for two minutes before teaching staff spotted him at about 12.30pm on Monday, at which point he ran away, Inspector Wong Yuen-yan of the Sham Shui Po district crime squad said.
Police arrested the Hongkonger, 36, in a Yuen Long car park on Monday night.
In his car, officers found a female school uniform, a wig, glasses, a surgical mask, socks and shoes that he was suspected to have been wearing.
Uniforms from four other secondary schools in Fanling, Mong Kok and Kwai Tsing were also found.
Wong said the motives behind his actions were still under investigation. She would not disclose the suspect’s job title but a police source confirmed that he was a doctor.
Wong said: “Police take cases like these that cause concern among students and parents very seriously. I will also take this opportunity to advise the public not to imitate such behaviour, as doing so may constitute a criminal offence.”