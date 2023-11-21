A male doctor has been arrested on suspicion of loitering after he allegedly sneaked into a Hong Kong secondary school at lunchtime wearing a girl’s uniform.

He was in Buddhist Tai Hung College in Cheung Sha Wan for two minutes before teaching staff spotted him at about 12.30pm on Monday, at which point he ran away, Inspector Wong Yuen-yan of the Sham Shui Po district crime squad said.

The school called police and officers searched toilets, changing rooms and classrooms but found nothing suspicious, Wong said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the Hongkonger, 36, in a Yuen Long car park on Monday night.

Inspector Wong Yuen-yan says the motives behind the man’s actions are still under investigation. Photo: Handout

In his car, officers found a female school uniform, a wig, glasses, a surgical mask, socks and shoes that he was suspected to have been wearing.