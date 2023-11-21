South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crime in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Police found several school uniforms in the suspect’s car. Photo: Handout
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Male Hong Kong doctor arrested after allegedly sneaking into secondary school wearing girl’s uniform

  • Man was in Buddhist Tai Hung College in Cheung Sha Wan for two minutes before teaching staff spotted him, at which point he ran away
  • Officers find uniforms, wig, glasses, surgical mask, socks and shoes in his car
Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok
Why you can trust SCMP

A male doctor has been arrested on suspicion of loitering after he allegedly sneaked into a Hong Kong secondary school at lunchtime wearing a girl’s uniform.

He was in Buddhist Tai Hung College in Cheung Sha Wan for two minutes before teaching staff spotted him at about 12.30pm on Monday, at which point he ran away, Inspector Wong Yuen-yan of the Sham Shui Po district crime squad said.

The school called police and officers searched toilets, changing rooms and classrooms but found nothing suspicious, Wong said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the Hongkonger, 36, in a Yuen Long car park on Monday night.

Inspector Wong Yuen-yan says the motives behind the man’s actions are still under investigation. Photo: Handout

In his car, officers found a female school uniform, a wig, glasses, a surgical mask, socks and shoes that he was suspected to have been wearing.

Uniforms from four other secondary schools in Fanling, Mong Kok and Kwai Tsing were also found.

Patient arrested in Hong Kong ward after nursing student allegedly molested

Wong said the motives behind his actions were still under investigation. She would not disclose the suspect’s job title but a police source confirmed that he was a doctor.

Wong said: “Police take cases like these that cause concern among students and parents very seriously. I will also take this opportunity to advise the public not to imitate such behaviour, as doing so may constitute a criminal offence.”

Post