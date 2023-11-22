Hong Kong police arrested a British man who found himself in an unusual predicament after he accidentally locked his hand in a pair of handcuffs at his residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

The case came to light when the 47-year-old man, a Hong Kong identity card holder, went to a fire station along with his wife on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai at around 2.50am to seek help. Firefighters then alerted police.

The man, who is from the security industry, has been detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

The man went to a fire station on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai to seek help. Photo: Warton Li

A source familiar with the case said a preliminary investigation suggested the man had earlier discovered a pair of handcuffs gifted to him by a friend a long time ago when he was packing his belongings at his home in Wan Chai.