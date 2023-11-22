Hong Kong police arrest 2 men, seize over HK$5 million worth of crystal and liquid meth in raid on flat used as drug manufacturing and storage centre
- Senior Inspector Tong Wai-kwok says investigation suggests operation only running for about week before raid, with officers discovering crystal and liquid meth
- Two men have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking in a dangerous drug, and obstructing police
Hong Kong police have arrested two men and seized more than HK$5 million (US$641,470) worth of narcotics in a raid on a flat recently converted into an illegal drug manufacturing and storage centre in the New Territories.
Senior Inspector Tong Wai-kwok of the force’s narcotics bureau on Wednesday said an investigation suggested the operation had only been running for about a week before the raid on the private housing estate in the Tsing Lung Tau area of Tuen Mun.
“We successfully intercepted the illegal drugs before they could be distributed,” Tong said.
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$640 million worth of Ice camouflaged as snail shells
Officers intercepted the two men, aged 20 and 22, when they left the flat on Monday night. The pair put up a struggle but were eventually overpowered and subdued, according to the force.
Tong said officers seized 3.6kg (7.9lbs) of crystal meth and 5.3 litres (1.4 gallons) of liquid meth in the flat’s kitchen, living room and one of the bedrooms.
He said the haul had an estimated street value of more than HK$5 million.
In addition to packaging equipment, officers also discovered bottles of hydrochloric acid and acetone that were believed to be used for turning liquid meth into crystal meth.
He said the force was investigating the source of the narcotics and their distribution network, with officers tracking down other members of a drug trafficking syndicate suspected to be involved.
Hong Kong toddler in hospital after accidentally eating suspected meth
As of Wednesday afternoon, the two suspects were being detained on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking in a dangerous drug and obstructing police in the execution of their duties.
The senior inspector said the syndicate had converted the residential flat into a drug manufacturing and storage facility, which posed risks to public safety.
Hong Kong customs officials net HK$84 million of crystal meth hidden in machines
“The hydrochloric acid we found is a highly corrosive substance that carries the risk of exploding or catching fire during the heating and manufacturing processes,” Tong said.
He said officers detected a pungent and strong chemical odour during the raid, which could have also harmed residents.
Tong urged the public and security staff at housing estates to report any suspicious flats or strange odours by calling the police hotline on 2527 1234.
In Hong Kong, the manufacturing or trafficking in a dangerous drug is punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.