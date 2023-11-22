Hong Kong police have arrested two men and seized more than HK$5 million (US$641,470) worth of narcotics in a raid on a flat recently converted into an illegal drug manufacturing and storage centre in the New Territories.

Senior Inspector Tong Wai-kwok of the force’s narcotics bureau on Wednesday said an investigation suggested the operation had only been running for about a week before the raid on the private housing estate in the Tsing Lung Tau area of Tuen Mun.

“We successfully intercepted the illegal drugs before they could be distributed,” Tong said.

Officers intercepted the two men, aged 20 and 22, when they left the flat on Monday night. The pair put up a struggle but were eventually overpowered and subdued, according to the force.