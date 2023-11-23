The Scameter contains information to help the public identify suspicious web addresses, phone numbers, emails, platform usernames or IP addresses.

The system will send users a message that the FPS account they want to transfer money to is dangerous.

“We hope that when residents see this warning, they will stop transferring money to prevent themselves from being scammed and leading to them suffering a loss,” Chief Superintendent Kelly Cheng Lai-ki of the force’s cybersecurity and technology crime bureau said.

The suspicious proxy alert model will be used by the city’s 35 banks and nine stored-value facilities from Sunday and will trigger a warning when users enter the details of an account flagged as “high risk” by the police force’s Scameter search engine.

The warning will be sent whenever a suspicious email, phone number or FPS identifier of an account is entered.

Users are also advised by the prompt to ensure that the person who is receiving the funds is legitimate and trustworthy.

But users would still be given a choice to proceed with the transaction, which Cheng said was to respect the decision-making rights of the public.

“In the end, we understand that residents have their own decision-making right – we cannot completely shut it down and not allow them to transfer money,” she added.

“I think this decision is for every person to balance between their own rights and convenience, so we are trying our best to use reminders to tell them and not using stringent measures to prevent them from transferring money.”

FPS was introduced in 2018 to allow users to transfer money using proxy identification, such as a mobile phone number or email address.

The force has identified at least 22,000 FPS proxies that have been used for scams and money laundering in the first nine months of the year.

Police said the system would only flag accounts that had been marked as high risk by their Scameter search engine.

The Scameter has four security threat categories – high risk, possible risk, potential risk and no record.

Cheng said the reason only high-risk FPS proxies would trigger an alert was because they involved police investigations and complaints from the public, so the force was confident the information provided was credible.

She added that results marked as possible or potential risk under the Scameter system did not involve reports from the public, but relied on intelligence from outside platforms or companies and were not verified by police.

Cheng said police could not rule out scammers using other routes to con victims out of cash, but warned that the force would have other measures to counter new techniques.

Haster Tang Yuet-yung, the CEO of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing, said the organisation welcomed other platforms that also wanted to adopt the alert system.

Police logged a 52.5 per cent increase in the number of scams in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2022, rising from 19,444 to 29,650.

Online shopping scams formed the largest single group of offences at 24.1 per cent.

The amount of money lost to scams was HK$4.99 billion (US$640 million), an increase of 47.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Online investment scams were responsible for HK$2.13 billion in losses – 42.7 per cent of the total amount of money swindled, the most out of all types of fraud.