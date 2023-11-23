Hong Kong police have arrested 30 people in a crackdown on “compensated dating” and “naked-chat blackmail” scams after they allegedly conned 37 people, including a businessman and an engineer, out of HK$2 million (US$256,495).

The suspects, detained in a series of raids over the past 22 days, included 26 holders of bank accounts used to collect the payment from the victims, Senior Inspector Mak Ling-fung of the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad revealed on Thursday.

Mak said the other three held registered SIM cards used to contact some of the victims, while the remaining suspect was accused of selling personal information to help a syndicate book hotel rooms.

The 23 men and seven women, aged between 19 and 56, were detained on suspicion of money laundering and obtaining property by deception.

Compensated dating is a disguised form of prostitution in which clients pay for companionship, often including sex.