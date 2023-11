A Hong Kong court on Thursday sentenced a 46-year-old clerk to four months in prison for insulting Chinese President Xi Jinping and calling for the downfall of the Communist Party in a string of online comments.

Chow Man-wai, a maritime company employee, pleaded guilty to violating a colonial-era sedition law by posting 49 offensive statements on Reddit-like forum LIHKG between March and September this year.

West Kowloon Court heard Chow had called for the death of Xi and his family while supporting international sanctions and plans to kill the Chinese leader.

Prosecutors argued the comments had provoked hatred towards Beijing and the Hong Kong government, as well as incited residents to break the law.

Police national security unit has deemed the comments the defendant posted as offensive. Photo: Warton Li