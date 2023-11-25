The initiative is one of the measures to reverse flagging interest in joining the force, allowing eligible young people to attend talks and file applications during special recruitment events held by Hong Kong police in mainland cities.

“Our recruitment strategy will be continuously reviewed in the hope that we can be more effective in recruiting outstanding people to join the force,” Siu said after attending a police passing-out ceremony.

Police chief Raymond Siu Chak-yee on Saturday said the force had received 686 applications from Hong Kong students on the mainland since the university-targeted exercise was launched in November last year.

Hong Kong’s police commissioner has said 137 students from the city in their final year at mainland Chinese universities have been accepted into the force following a recruitment drive targeting young residents living across the border.

The acceptance rate of about 20 per cent in the mainland university recruitment drive is higher than that of local efforts to attract personnel.

Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu speaking to reporters after a passing-out ceremony. He says a decision to relax some entry requirements has paid off. Photo: Jonathan Wong

In the year ending March 31, the force gained 554 new recruits after receiving 4,606 applications for rank and file positions, an acceptance rate of 12 per cent.

Siu said police had received significantly more applications this year, with a decision to relax weight, height and language requirements in May paying off.

“We are very encouraged to see that since May this year, the number of people applying for police constable roles has increased by 64.5 per cent compared with the same period last year, and the number of applications for inspector has increased by 59.5 per cent,” he said.

The force also adjusted its fitness test in September for candidates hoping to join its ranks.

Junior Police Officers Association chairman Lam Chi-wai said that while he recognised the efforts being made to improve recruitment, he did not believe they could effectively address the shortage in personnel. There were 5,911 vacancies in the force as of March 31 this year.

He said a “structural” pay rise might prove a better incentive given the unique nature of police work.

“Despite a staff shortage of several thousand people, our workload has not decreased but instead increased in recent years,” Lam said. “We have always been at the forefront of society, but is our remuneration proportional to our work? Personally I don’t think so.”

He said the largest police union had commissioned a local university to evaluate the remuneration package using research on the hardships faced by officers, including work pressure and issues in their social lives. A final report is due to be submitted to the force early next year.

The starting salary for a constable, the most junior rank in the force, is about HK$27,000 (US$3,440), and HK$48,000 for an inspector.

Siu said police presence would be ramped up at polling stations during the coming district council election on December 10, with at least two officers deployed at each voting site.

He added that patrols would increase at “strategic locations” on the day, and plain clothes officers would keep an eye on “suspicious people”, with quick response units on standby.