During the operation, officers seized botulinum toxin, steroid, adrenaline and whitening injections as well as antibiotics, sleeping pills, bogus documents and a purported local doctor stamp.

A plain-clothes policewoman posing as a customer was deployed at the beauty centre on Nathan Road in Mong Kok to gather evidence before the police raid in the afternoon.

Superintendent Alan Chung of the Kowloon West regional crime unit on Wednesday said the suspects were not medical practitioners, adding that botulinum toxin injections should only be performed by registered doctors.

Hong Kong police have arrested a beauty centre director and her employee on suspicion of illegally administering Botox injections to at least 800 clients.

The 36-year-old director and her 34-year-old employee were arrested at the centre.

The two women are being held on suspicion of illegally practising medicine, possessing antibiotics and controlled drugs and using forged documents.

Preliminary investigation suggested the bogus documents and the stamp were used for buying the drugs, according to the superintendent.

“We believe the centre has provided Botox injections to at least 800 customers over the past two years,” Chung said. The Post learned that each customer was charged at least HK$2,000 (US$256) per injection.

But he said local authorities had not received any complaints from the customers about feeling unwell after treatments at the centre.

The two suspects will remain in custody for questioning. Photo: Jelly Tse

The two suspects remained in custody for questioning as of Thursday afternoon.

A source familiar with the case said the director was a former employee of a beauty centre and she did not receive any medicine-related education.

In Hong Kong, the unregistered practice of medicine is punishable by up to three years in jail and the use of forged documents carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Police remind the public that the administration of botulinum toxin injections must be carried out by registered doctors, and consumers should check the list of licensed physicians with the Hong Kong Medical Council, as well as inquire about their professional qualifications and relevant credentials.