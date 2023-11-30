Counsel for Kwok on Thursday argued the need for prospective candidates to get nominations from at least three members of each of three government-appointed committees encroached on the right to stand for election protected by the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.

The High Court is expected on Friday to hand down a judgment after serial litigant Kwok Cheuk-kin’s judicial review application, which could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the December 10 poll.

The court heard 75.4 per cent of candidates in the 171 geographical constituencies were selected from three municipal bodies packed with Beijing loyalists.

A High Court judge has suggested new rules for nominations for district elections could prejudice the chances of some prospective candidates. Photo: Jelly Tse

Mr Justice Russell Coleman said it was “surprising” the district representatives eventually scooped up most of the nominations from their peers, even though they were already bound to secure 40 per cent of a total of 470 seats across the city’s 18 district councils through the district committee category.

The judge pointed out the new rule could be a disincentive to nominating people who were unaffiliated to the three committees, which might deprive hopefuls of a fair chance to compete for only one-fifth of the overall vacancies.

“Any people may find it surprising, as you wouldn’t instinctively think that the remaining 20 per cent are going to be nominated by the people who have already selected from themselves – the 40 per cent who would select people that include mainly themselves rather than ‘outsiders’ or people who are not appointed to the committees,” Coleman said.

But he indicated that Kwok might lose the case because of the lateness of the filing of the application.

Coleman added the applicant had been “less than forthcoming” when he attempted to convince the court he had the required legal standing to ask for a judicial review.

The judge said he had been inclined to reserve judgment until voting was over, but had decided that would be “unhelpful”. He adjourned the case until Friday.

Anson Wong Yu-yat, who appeared for Kwok, argued the nomination requirement was “unreasonable, excessive and discriminatory” against people who lacked connections to the nominators.

Wong submitted the new rule had given community leaders “unequal” nomination powers which had, in effect, been used to screen out opposition hopefuls.

He told the court the nomination process also restricted the free expression of the electorate’s wishes and added that the number of directly elected seats had been substantially reduced after what he called “a serious retrogression” in the voting system.

“In these particular circumstances, the effective representation of the popularly elected members becomes all the more important when all 80 per cent of the others are already either directly or indirectly controlled by the government,” Wong said.

The election will see 171 candidates, who will run as pro-establishment or as independents, compete for 88 directly elected seats in 44 geographical constituencies.

It will be the first election campaign in almost four decades without the pan-democrats’ participation

Another 228 hopefuls will run in 176 seats made up by the district committee constituencies.

City leader John Lee Ka-chiu will select 179 district councillors and the remaining 27 will be held by the chairs of rural committees from the city’s districts.

Jenkin Suen SC, for the government, emphasised the nomination process was not designed to oust or ban individuals, but to ensure only those who were patriotic and dedicated to community service could put themselves forward.

He noted what his side called the “mischiefs” that resulted from the 2019 poll and suggested many opposition councillors had no earlier ties to the districts they represented.

Suen said they had “created a lot of problems” and alleged they abused public resources for personal gain.

He insisted, in an apparent reference to the 2019 anti-government protests , that the legislature could not be criticised for the adoption of a careful approach in “the aftermath of the incidents in the last few years”.

“Perhaps it might take some time for the pan-democratic camp to readjust their campaigns or whatever,” he added.