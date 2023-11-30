Hong Kong High Court judge suggests new district council election rules prejudice chances of candidates with no links to municipal committees
- Judge hearing High Court challenge against need for municipal bodies’ backing for candidates suggests process may prejudice chances for some
- Counsel for plaintiff argues need for endorsements from three government-appointed committees against city’s mini-constitution and Bill of Rights
The High Court is expected on Friday to hand down a judgment after serial litigant Kwok Cheuk-kin’s judicial review application, which could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the December 10 poll.
Counsel for Kwok on Thursday argued the need for prospective candidates to get nominations from at least three members of each of three government-appointed committees encroached on the right to stand for election protected by the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.
The court heard 75.4 per cent of candidates in the 171 geographical constituencies were selected from three municipal bodies packed with Beijing loyalists.
Mr Justice Russell Coleman said it was “surprising” the district representatives eventually scooped up most of the nominations from their peers, even though they were already bound to secure 40 per cent of a total of 470 seats across the city’s 18 district councils through the district committee category.
The judge pointed out the new rule could be a disincentive to nominating people who were unaffiliated to the three committees, which might deprive hopefuls of a fair chance to compete for only one-fifth of the overall vacancies.
“Any people may find it surprising, as you wouldn’t instinctively think that the remaining 20 per cent are going to be nominated by the people who have already selected from themselves – the 40 per cent who would select people that include mainly themselves rather than ‘outsiders’ or people who are not appointed to the committees,” Coleman said.
But he indicated that Kwok might lose the case because of the lateness of the filing of the application.
Coleman added the applicant had been “less than forthcoming” when he attempted to convince the court he had the required legal standing to ask for a judicial review.
The judge said he had been inclined to reserve judgment until voting was over, but had decided that would be “unhelpful”. He adjourned the case until Friday.
Anson Wong Yu-yat, who appeared for Kwok, argued the nomination requirement was “unreasonable, excessive and discriminatory” against people who lacked connections to the nominators.
Wong submitted the new rule had given community leaders “unequal” nomination powers which had, in effect, been used to screen out opposition hopefuls.
“In these particular circumstances, the effective representation of the popularly elected members becomes all the more important when all 80 per cent of the others are already either directly or indirectly controlled by the government,” Wong said.
The election will see 171 candidates, who will run as pro-establishment or as independents, compete for 88 directly elected seats in 44 geographical constituencies.
Another 228 hopefuls will run in 176 seats made up by the district committee constituencies.
City leader John Lee Ka-chiu will select 179 district councillors and the remaining 27 will be held by the chairs of rural committees from the city’s districts.
