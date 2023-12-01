Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities have arrested 78 suspects as part of a wider crackdown on illegal immigration into the city.

The Immigration Department on Friday said its officers and police arrested 52 suspects in an operation that spanned Tuesday and Wednesday, with authorities raiding more than 60 locations and intercepting 29 boats.

Law enforcement officers over the border in Guangdong province arrested 26 people between last Saturday and Friday for allegedly attempting to sneak into Hong Kong, including 10 suspected fixers.

Among those arrested in Hong Kong were 12 people from Vietnam, four from Bangladesh and two from Pakistan. Three mainlanders were also detained, two of whom were suspected of helping others to enter Hong Kong illegally.