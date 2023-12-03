Hong Kong police arrested 23 people suspected of illegally driving electric bicycles and other powered vehicles in the New Territories over the weekend, the second such crackdown in a fortnight.

The 17 men and six women, aged 18 to 53, were arrested for offences including driving an unlicensed vehicle, using a motororised vehicle without third-party insurance, driving without a valid licence and driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, the force on Sunday said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of allowing others to drive a vehicle that was unregistered and lacked third-party insurance, while another was taken into custody after testing positive for being under the influence while driving.

A source earlier told the Post the government was set to give electric bicycles and scooters the green light for use on cycle tracks in Tseung Kwan O and Pak Shek Kok. Photo: Photo: Handout

The traffic enforcement and control division of the force’s New Territories South regional headquarters carried out the operation on Friday and Saturday in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung, Tsing Yi, Sha Tin, Ma On Shan and Lantau Island.