Hong Kong police crack down on illegal e-bike driving, arresting 23 suspects for range of violations
- Traffic enforcement and control division of force’s New Territories South regional headquarters carried out operation on Friday and Saturday
- They also seized 12 e-bicycles, nine e-scooters and one electric hoverboard, in second such operation in fortnight
Hong Kong police arrested 23 people suspected of illegally driving electric bicycles and other powered vehicles in the New Territories over the weekend, the second such crackdown in a fortnight.
The 17 men and six women, aged 18 to 53, were arrested for offences including driving an unlicensed vehicle, using a motororised vehicle without third-party insurance, driving without a valid licence and driving a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, the force on Sunday said.
One man was arrested on suspicion of allowing others to drive a vehicle that was unregistered and lacked third-party insurance, while another was taken into custody after testing positive for being under the influence while driving.
The traffic enforcement and control division of the force’s New Territories South regional headquarters carried out the operation on Friday and Saturday in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung, Tsing Yi, Sha Tin, Ma On Shan and Lantau Island.
They seized 12 e-bicycles, nine e-scooters and one electric hoverboard.
It was the second such crackdown in the New Territories since mid-November. Thirty-three people were arrested in the earlier operation.
Driving without a vehicle registration licence is a violation of the Road Traffic Ordinance and is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a HK$10,000 (US$1,280) fine.
Under the Road Traffic Ordinance, a mechanically or electrically propelled bicycle is classified as a motorised vehicle.
A source told the Post in April that the government was set to give electric bicycles and scooters the green light for use on cycle tracks in Tseung Kwan O and Pak Shek Kok this year at the earliest, with limits on weight, width and speed, while hoverboards would be excluded due to their lack of brakes.