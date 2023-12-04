The case came to light at 11pm on Friday when the two younger men sought help from a security guard at Tong Yan San Tsuen in Yuen Long, claiming they were assaulted and pushed out of their truck in a robbery.

As of Monday morning, the three suspects, detained on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, were still in police custody.

Two men, aged 22 and 30, and their 34-year-old employer were apprehended in Tsuen Wan on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the alleged robbery was reported, according to police.

Hong Kong police arrested three men accused of fabricating a carjacking incident to steal HK$28 million (US$3.6 million) worth of iPhones last week, the force revealed on Monday.

According to the force, the vehicle was carrying 43 boxes of mobile phones estimated to be worth millions.

The duo told police that two knife-wielding robbers jumped into their truck on Ta Chuen Ping Street in Kwai Chung earlier the same day (Friday) and assaulted them before ordering them to drive the vehicle to Yuen Long.

Mid-journey, the suspects said they were ordered to pull over at an unknown location, where another two assailants turned up and unloaded the cargo from the vehicle.

The group then headed to Tan Kwai Tsuen in Yuen Long, where the suspects said they were pushed out of the vehicle which then sped away.

The suspects said they were pushed out of their vehicle at Tan Kwai Tsuen in Yuen Long. Photo: Google Maps

The duo also told officers that they walked more than 1km to Tong Yan San Tsuen, where they sought help from a security guard.

The two men suffered minor injuries in the incident and were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the truck was found abandoned and torched in Pat Heung.

The case took a surprising turn on Saturday when detectives from the New Territories South regional crime unit arrested the two men and their employer in Tsuen Wan. The three suspects are holders of Hong Kong identity cards.

A source familiar with the case said an investigation suggested the younger suspects allegedly conspired with others to steal the HK$28 million haul.

Police on Monday said the investigation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.

In the first nine months of this year, police handled 75 reports of robbery, an increase of 33.9 per cent from 56 cases logged in the same period in 2022.