“In accordance with established procedures, the findings of an investigation will be forwarded to the Department of Justice upon completion of investigations for legal advice on whether there is sufficient evidence to instigate a prosecution,” he said.

The 38-year-old analyst programmer allegedly reposted on social media a call for a boycott of the coming poll during the “election period”, a spokesman from the Independent Commission Against Corruption on Monday said.

Officers from the agency, which enforces the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance, seized the suspect’s mobile phone during the operation.

Nominations opened on October 17 and the period between that day and December 10 is defined as the “election period”. Photo: Dickson Lee

Sunday’s election will be the first since authorities overhauled procedures, including by slashing the number of directly elected seats to 88.

Of the total 470 councillors, 176 will be elected by three area committees in each district and 179 will be appointed by the city leader. The remaining 27 seats will be held by the chairs of rural committees.

Under the reform, district-level officials will have full control over the new councils’ agenda, in line with Beijing’s principle of having only “patriots” in charge.

The commission said the man was being held for investigation and it did not rule out further law enforcement action.

The commission urged people to refrain from engaging in any illegal appeals or reposting any unlawful content and reminded them that inciting others to boycott an election might break the law.

Incitement to boycott elections is an offence punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine of HK$200,000 (US$25,590).