A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of setting off fireworks in a Hong Kong country park amid stepped-up patrols after a video showing a newlywed couple using the pyrotechnics in a photo shoot went viral last month.

Police arrested the 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on Friday on suspicion of illegal possession and discharge of fireworks or firecrackers in Tai Mo Shan Country Park after a report by officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. They were granted bail pending further inquiries.

If there was sufficient evidence, the individuals could be prosecuted under the Country Parks and Special Areas Regulations, authorities said.

Evidence police officers seized during their investigation. Photo: Handout

Environmental group Green Earth posted a 42-second video last month showing a pair of newlyweds posing for pictures in the same park with one member of the photography team holding a lighted firework behind them, apparently to create a dramatic atmosphere for the shoot.