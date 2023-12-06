A Hong Kong man suffered multiple injuries from a fall on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to escape captors who held him for a HK$2 million (US$255,832) football gambling debt.

The 23-year-old man attempted to climb out of a fifth-floor industrial building window, but fell onto the unit’s first-floor podium that same day.

Emergency personnel were called to Yue Fung Industrial Building on Chai Wan Kok Street in Tsuen Wan at around 5.30am, after police were alerted to the incident by a passer-by who discovered the injured man.

Officers also went to the fifth-floor flat of the same building and arrested a 33-year-old man for assault.