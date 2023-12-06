Hong Kong man injured in fall after allegedly escaping captivity over HK$2 million football gambling debt
- 23-year-old victim’s attempt to climb out of a fifth-floor industrial building window led to his plummet
- Three captors allegedly held the man and assaulted him
A Hong Kong man suffered multiple injuries from a fall on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to escape captors who held him for a HK$2 million (US$255,832) football gambling debt.
The 23-year-old man attempted to climb out of a fifth-floor industrial building window, but fell onto the unit’s first-floor podium that same day.
Emergency personnel were called to Yue Fung Industrial Building on Chai Wan Kok Street in Tsuen Wan at around 5.30am, after police were alerted to the incident by a passer-by who discovered the injured man.
Officers also went to the fifth-floor flat of the same building and arrested a 33-year-old man for assault.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police were still searching for at least two other men in connection with the illegal debt collection case.
A source familiar with the case said the victim had been forcibly taken to the Tsuen Wan unit at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.
“Preliminary investigation revealed he was pressured to settle a football gambling debt of HK$2 million,” the insider said. “He was assaulted by three to four men after he failed to repay the money.”
The source added that the man managed to climb out of the window of the unit but lost his footing and fell onto the podium while attempting to scale down the building.
Police said the fall occurred around 5.30am.
The victim suffered a left arm fracture and injuries to the forehead, left eye and mouth. He was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.
The man was conscious while being carried into an ambulance, according to the force.
The source also revealed that the 33-year-old suspected captor was wanted by police for an unpaid traffic fine. As of Wednesday evening, he was still being held for questioning.
Detectives from the Tsuen Wan criminal investigation unit are handling the case.
In the first nine months of this year, police handled 1,516 reports of serious assault, an increase of 13 per cent from 1,342 cases logged in the same period in 2022.