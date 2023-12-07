Marilyn Tang Yin-lee, 63, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by removing her sister’s possessions from her Lai Chi Kok flat where she lived with her husband, jailed opposition politician and unionist Lee Cheuk-yan.

The West Kowloon Court heard Marilyn went to the couple’s residence in the Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing complex shortly after her sister’s legal adviser told her about the police probe.

Surveillance camera footage showed the younger Tang spending 110 minutes in the flat in back-to-back visits on the same day before the police search. It remains unclear what she had done inside.

Police arrested Marilyn two days later and found that she had a Samsung laptop and iPhone 6 belonging to Elizabeth.

Magistrate Patrick Tsang Hing-tung found the present offence to be more serious than a desperate attempt to erase evidence.

He said the accused displayed a degree of premeditation and persistence as shown by her successive visits to the flat and the nature of the evidence removed from the scene.

Tsang said the suspected collusion offence faced by the defendant’s older sister was in no way a minor one.

Elizabeth Tang was arrested for suspected collusion with foreign forces under the national security law. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

“Taking into account all the circumstances in the case, a term of imprisonment is inevitable,” the magistrate concluded.

Senior Counsel Robert Pang Yiu-hung, speaking for the defence in mitigation, described Marilyn’s conduct as “utterly foolish” and said the mother of two had exhibited deep remorse over her actions.

“Her elder sister, with whom she had spent her entire life, was arrested,” Pang said. “Without thinking twice about the consequences, she committed the offence on the spur of the moment.”

The lawyer highlighted Marilyn’s clean record and letters written on her behalf, which he said was proof of her lifetime dedication to serving the community.

He added the present offence had no real impact on the police investigation, as Elizabeth’s computer and phone only contained pictures of her family and letters she had written to her husband.

But the magistrate pointed out the accused would not have known what was stored on the devices when she committed the crime.

The court is expected to impose a sentence on December 21. The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment when it is the only offence tried in the magistrates’ court.