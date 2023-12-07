Hong Kong and Macau police have arrested three people and seized HK$8.8 million (US$1.1 million) worth of liquid cocaine disguised as red wine in a joint operation against an international drug trafficking syndicate.

Officers in Hong Kong on Tuesday first confiscated a parcel containing four bottles of wine concealing the suspected illegal drug, the force said on Thursday.

After the discovery, detectives from the narcotics bureau raided a hotel room on Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan, where they arrested a 23-year-old man.

“Officers believe wine bottles were used as a cover for drug trafficking,” the force said.