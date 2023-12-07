Hong Kong and Macau police arrest 3 people, seize HK$8.8 million worth of liquid cocaine hidden in wine bottles
- Man arrested in Tsuen Wan hotel after officers find liquid cocaine in wine bottles inside parcel; Macau police detain duo from Taiwan following similar discovery
- International drug trafficking syndicate believed to be behind smuggling of suspected illegal drugs using bottles of red wine to conceal contents
Hong Kong and Macau police have arrested three people and seized HK$8.8 million (US$1.1 million) worth of liquid cocaine disguised as red wine in a joint operation against an international drug trafficking syndicate.
Officers in Hong Kong on Tuesday first confiscated a parcel containing four bottles of wine concealing the suspected illegal drug, the force said on Thursday.
After the discovery, detectives from the narcotics bureau raided a hotel room on Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan, where they arrested a 23-year-old man.
Hong Kong customs arrests 4, seizes more than HK$30 million worth of drugs
“Officers believe wine bottles were used as a cover for drug trafficking,” the force said.
Police in Macau arrested a man and woman from Taiwan in a hotel room on the same day, after officers seized eight wine bottles containing suspected liquid cocaine in their room.
Officers found another four bottles in a follow-up raid on a logistics company in Macau, police said.
“During the joint operation between police in Hong Kong and Macau, 16 bottles containing 24 litres [6 gallons] of suspected liquid cocaine in total were seized, with an estimated street value of HK$8.8 million,” the force said.
Arrest at Hong Kong airport after cocaine worth HK$12 million found in wheelchair
Police said an investigation suggested an international drug trafficking syndicate used the bottles to evade detection and smuggle the narcotics into the cities from overseas.
The 23-year-old man arrested in Hong Kong is likely to be charged with drug trafficking and brought before West Kowloon Court on Friday, according to police.
The force said it would continue to share intelligence and cooperate with other law enforcement agencies.
Hong Kong police make HK$17 million heroin and cocaine bust, man arrested
“We will take timely action to combat drug-related activities, prevent any form of drug trafficking, investigate the sources and distribution of narcotics and apprehend those involved.”
In Hong Kong, trafficking in a dangerous drug is punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.