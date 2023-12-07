Hong Kong former policeman who allegedly had sexual relationship with teenager loses judicial challenge on decision to strip him of retirement benefits
- Chan Kin-man underwent internal inquiry that found him guilty of two counts of misconduct in October 2021
- He allegedly paid a 15-year-old girl for sex, nude photography sessions and sent her an image of signed HK$100,000 cheque that belonged to police
A Hong Kong police officer fired over allegedly having sexual relationship with a teenage girl on Thursday lost a judicial challenge he filed against the force’s decision to strip him of his retirement benefits as a punishment for his conduct.
Former senior constable Chan Kin-man asked the High Court last month to review the decision made in disciplinary proceedings that found him guilty of “conduct calculated to bring the public service into disrepute”.
Chan was subjected to an internal inquiry after a girl, who was aged 15 when approached by the then officer on the pretext of recruiting models, filed a complaint in December 2019.
The ex-policeman allegedly paid the girl for sex and nude photography sessions between 2012 and 2015. He was also said to have sent the teenager an image of a signed HK$100,000 (US$12,800) cheque that belonged to the force in an apparent attempt to flatter her.
The inquiry found Chan guilty of two counts of misconduct in October 2021. While the photo-taking allegation was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, the ex-officer admitted to taking pictures of the girl in her underwear.
In May the following year, Chan received a severe reprimand for appropriation of government property and was ordered to retire for soliciting sexual services from the girl, albeit with full retirement benefits.
He then filed an appeal to then deputy police commissioner (management) Joe Chow Yat-ming, but the latter concluded Chan’s “nasty” conduct warranted immediate dismissal because he had exploited the girl’s immaturity and her financial needs for an immoral purpose.
Chan’s counsel complained the disciplinary proceedings were unfair because the girl was not called to testify against him.
Mr Justice Russell Coleman rejected that contention and said the inquiry did not find Chan guilty based on two witness statements provided by the girl, but his conflicting accounts about his relationship with the complainant and his evasive attitude during the proceedings.
Chow’s decision that the original penalty was too lenient was not “arguably irrational”, the judge said.
“In any event, the appropriate punishment to be awarded in such disciplinary circumstances is ordinarily recognised by the courts to be something to which a significant margin of appreciation will be given to the decision-maker,” Coleman said.
“I see no arguable basis in this case for judicial interference.”