A Hong Kong police officer fired over allegedly having sexual relationship with a teenage girl on Thursday lost a judicial challenge he filed against the force’s decision to strip him of his retirement benefits as a punishment for his conduct.

Former senior constable Chan Kin-man asked the High Court last month to review the decision made in disciplinary proceedings that found him guilty of “conduct calculated to bring the public service into disrepute”.

Chan was subjected to an internal inquiry after a girl, who was aged 15 when approached by the then officer on the pretext of recruiting models, filed a complaint in December 2019.

The ex-policeman allegedly paid the girl for sex and nude photography sessions between 2012 and 2015. He was also said to have sent the teenager an image of a signed HK$100,000 (US$12,800) cheque that belonged to the force in an apparent attempt to flatter her.