“During the operation, a teenage boy was found to be acting suspiciously and placed a plastic bag into a truck in the car park of a public housing estate,” police said.

Officers from the Sham Shui Po special duties squad, acting on intelligence, carried out an anti-drug operation in Cheung Sha Wan on Thursday night.

A source familiar with the case said on Friday that the four suspects – a 15-year-old boy, his elder sister and their parents – were detained the previous day on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Police officers then intercepted the boy for a stop and search and found 260 grams of suspected crack cocaine in the plastic bag.

Officers subsequently raided his home in the same district and discovered another 16 grams of what appeared to be crack cocaine. His parents and sister were home at the time.

Police said the seized drugs had an estimated street value of HK$360,000 (US$46,079).

As of Friday morning, all four suspects were still being held for questioning. Detectives from the Sham Shui Po district crime squad are investigating the case.

“Unfortunately, another underage teenager has been lured into becoming a scapegoat for a criminal syndicate with a meagre sum of money,” the force said.

“Police urge young people not to trust drug trafficking syndicates’ sweet talk to avoid jeopardising their future.”

Police said parents should also pay close attention to their children and instil positive values in them to prevent drug dealers from exploiting them.

In Hong Kong, the maximum punishment for trafficking in a dangerous drug is life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.