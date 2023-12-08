Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu was arrested by national security police on Friday while en route to an electoral office to allegedly protest against the district council poll and was being held on suspicion of sedition, two days before the vote, the Post has learned.

Officers from the National Security Department detained the 77-year-old in the morning in Cheung Sha Wan as he was on his way to the district’s Registration and Electoral Office to allegedly stage the protest, according to a source familiar with the case.

Koo was still being held as of the afternoon, the source said.