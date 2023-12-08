‘Hong Kong national security police arrest veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu on suspicion of sedition as he heads to protest at electoral office’
- Officers detain 77-year-old Koo Sze-yiu in Cheung Sha Wan on way to staging protest at Registration and Electoral Office, source says
- Police stop short of confirming suspect’s name, but say he is being held on suspicion of attempting or preparing to do ‘an act or acts with seditious intention’
Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu was arrested by national security police on Friday while en route to an electoral office to allegedly protest against the district council poll and was being held on suspicion of sedition, two days before the vote, the Post has learned.
Officers from the National Security Department detained the 77-year-old in the morning in Cheung Sha Wan as he was on his way to the district’s Registration and Electoral Office to allegedly stage the protest, according to a source familiar with the case.
Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu jailed for coffin protest plan
Koo was still being held as of the afternoon, the source said.
The district council poll on Sunday will be the first since an electoral overhaul to ensure only “patriots” can join the municipal bodies.
Without revealing Koo’s identity, the force said national security police had arrested a 77-year-old man in Cheung Sha Wan on suspicion of “attempting to do or making any preparation to do an act or acts with seditious intention”.
Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu denied bail in sedition case
The force also reminded members of the public that the offence was a serious crime.
Police said the suspect was being held for questioning and the investigation was ongoing.
“Offenders shall be liable upon conviction to imprisonment for two years on first conviction and imprisonment for three years on subsequent conviction,” the force said. “Members of the public are urged not to defy the law.”