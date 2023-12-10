The nephew alerted police at around 11.30pm on Saturday. Officers arrived at the flat and found the man, surnamed Chung, lying on the floor.

According to the force, the suspected murder came to light after a man tried to visit his 62-year-old uncle but the latter’s wife, surnamed Law, refused to open the door of the house in Chai Kek Village in Tai Po.

Hong Kong police on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her husband by smothering him with a mattress after he fell while adjusting the frame.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they believed he had been dead for several days.

Police said initial investigations revealed Chung had accidentally fallen while adjusting a bedframe and it was suspected that his wife had killed him by pressing a mattress and bed slats onto him.

The case has been handed over to the district crime squad for further investigation. The mattress and the platform were taken away by police as evidence.

Force insiders said the couple were often heard arguing. Their teenage son was recently sent to live with a family friend.

Police handled 26 homicide cases in the first nine months of 2023, according to official data. The figure represents a 13 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

There were also 942 domestic violence cases, 16.3 per cent more than in 2022.