Koo was not required to enter a plea yet, but he said he intended to plead not guilty to Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung.

The 77-year-old appeared in West Kowloon Court on Monday after he was arrested by national security police at his home in Cheung Sha Wan on Friday, just before he was allegedly about to carry the coffin prop to stage a protest outside a registration and electoral office.

Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu has been remanded in custody on suspicion of sedition over plans to hold up a coffin and stage a protest against the revamped district council poll.

“I did not succeed in bringing the coffin to protest at the registration and electoral office as I was arrested by national security police before I intended to do so,” the defendant told the court.

Koo Sze-yiu’s application for bail was dismissed. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Prosecutors asked for a four-week adjournment to obtain security footage and statements from electoral officers, whom Koo was said to have contacted before his arrest.

So dismissed Koo’s application for bail and adjourned the case to January 10. The defendant had no legal representatives during Monday’s proceedings.

The city’s district council poll on Sunday was the first under Beijing’s “patriots-only” principle. The central government called the election “successful”, despite a record-low turnout of only 27.54 per cent.

In July last year, Koo was sentenced to nine months in prison for attempting to protest against the Chinese Communist Party ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year.

He was charged based on a colonial-era sedition law for planning to publicly display a handcrafted coffin emblazoned with slogans and political demands, a protest routine he had established over his years of activism.