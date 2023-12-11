Hong Kong woman accused of smothering husband to death with quilt, mattress faces murder charge
- The suspect, a 52-year-old mother, re-enacted the alleged crime as part of an investigation into whether the killing was premeditated, a source says
- Victim Herman Chung, 62, was the former representative of Chai Kek Village
A 52-year-old woman accused of smothering her husband to death with a quilt in a village house in Hong Kong over the weekend is set to face one count of murder in court on Tuesday after being charged by police.
Police laid a holding charge against the woman hours after she was escorted back to the family home to reconstruct the alleged crime. According to the force, the case would be mentioned at Fanling Court on Tuesday morning.
The woman, the mother of a 13-year-old boy, was arrested after her 62-year-old husband, Herman Chung He-man, was found dead at their Tai Po village home shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday. Chung was the former representative of Chai Kek Village.
“An initial examination suggested that the man had been dead for at least two to four days before being discovered,” an insider said.
Preliminary investigations revealed Chung had fallen while fixing a bedframe in the house sometime last week before he was pinned under the frame and a mattress and then covered with other items such as a quilt to suffocate him, according to the source.
Officers were waiting for the results of a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of his death, the insider added.
The source said the couple’s son was sent to live with a family friend about two weeks ago.
Another source said the couple had recently argued over their relationship and they slept in two separate bedrooms in their Tai Po house as Chung was accused of regularly patronising bars to meet other women.
Police arrested the woman after Chung’s body was found on the floor.
At about 1pm on Monday, the suspect, who was hooded and chained, was escorted back to the house to reconstruct the alleged crime.
During the reconstruction, a dummy was used to represent the victim, and two white plastic boards were used as a bedframe and a mattress for filming, the first source said.
The suspect was filmed during the one-hour reconstruction before being driven back to Tai Po Police Station.
Detectives from the Tai Po district crime squad are handling the case.
In the first nine months of this year, there were 16 homicide cases, an increase of 13 per cent from 23 reports in the same period last year.
Police handled 942 reports of domestic violence crimes between January and September this year, a 16.3 per cent increase from 810 logged in the same period in 2022.