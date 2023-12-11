A 52-year-old woman accused of smothering her husband to death with a quilt in a village house in Hong Kong over the weekend is set to face one count of murder in court on Tuesday after being charged by police.

Police laid a holding charge against the woman hours after she was escorted back to the family home to reconstruct the alleged crime. According to the force, the case would be mentioned at Fanling Court on Tuesday morning.

The woman, the mother of a 13-year-old boy, was arrested after her 62-year-old husband, Herman Chung He-man, was found dead at their Tai Po village home shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday. Chung was the former representative of Chai Kek Village.

The murder came to light when the victim’s nephew alerted the police on Saturday night after a failed attempt to visit his uncle. Photo: Jelly Tse

“An initial examination suggested that the man had been dead for at least two to four days before being discovered,” an insider said.