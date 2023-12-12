“The culprit, armed with a box cutter, approached the victim from behind and attacked him with the weapon without any argument or confrontation,” an insider said.

In the first case, the victim had parked his vehicle on Anhui Street and was using a parking meter when the man attacked.

The suspect slashed the 37-year-old victim on Anhui Street near the junction with Ma Tau Wai Road in To Kwa Wan at around 7.44pm on Monday, just half an hour before a businessman was attacked with a knife in a separate case in Wong Tai Sin.

Hong Kong police are hunting a middle-aged man after he injured a motorist with a box cutter in what appeared to be a random attack on a street in Kowloon.

After the attack, the assailant fled on foot with the box cutter in hand and ran to Ma Tau Wai Road, he said.

The motorist was slashed on his right forearm and suffered cut wounds to his nose and upper lip. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

Officers carrying shields combed the area, but no arrest was made.

Anhui Street near the junction with Ma Tau Wai Road in To Kwa Wan. The assailant fled on foot with the box cutter in hand, a source said. Photo: Google Maps

The source said preliminary investigations indicated the victim did not know the suspect and was not involved in any conflicts, which suggested the attack might have been random.

He added that officers were checking surveillance camera footage to track down the assailant.

About half an hour later, the director of a moneylending company was injured in the arm in a knife attack at a public housing estate car park in Tsz Wan Shan.

The victim, 30, had been smoking on the second-floor staircase of the multistorey Tsz Ching Estate car park.

Another source said the victim was approached from behind after parking his Tesla, with the attacker slashing his right arm four times before fleeing.

The injured man sought help on the first-floor from a passer-by, who called police. The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He said the victim was told that a car was seen leaving the estate at high speed around the same time, leading police to suspect it might have been a getaway vehicle.

Police mounted a search, but no arrests were made. Detectives from the Wong Tai Sin criminal investigation unit are handling the case.

In the first nine months of this year, police handled 426 reports of attacks involving wounding. The city logged 425 cases in the same period last year.

Hong Kong recorded a string of violent incidents in June, prompting the force to enhance patrols in busy areas.

Among the incidents was the fatal stabbing of two women shoppers at the Plaza Hollywood shopping centre in Diamond Hill on June 2. The suspect has been charged with two counts of murder.

On the following day, a 39-year-old man with a history of mental illness was arrested less than an hour after he allegedly banged on his neighbours’ door and threatened them with a pair of knives in a housing complex in Mei Foo Sun Chuen in Lai Chi Kok.

Less than a week later on June 8, a 43-year-old woman, who ran a ­vegetable stall at Ngau Chi Wan Market in Choi Hung, was slashed on her back and limbs in a ­pedestrian underpass connected to Choi Hung MTR station.