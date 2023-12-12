It was the fourth watch shop targeted by robbers in Tsim Sha Tsui in nine months.

One of the robbers disguised as a customer entered Alpha Watch and Jewellery on Granville Road at around 3.06am and was closely followed by three others, a source familiar with the case said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong police are hunting for a gang of smash-and-grab robbers who made off with luxury watches estimated to be worth more than HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) from a store in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

“The robbers held two staff members hostage with knives and one of them smashed the glass of the display counters with a sledgehammer,” the insider said.

Police officers investigate at the scene of the robbery on Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse

He said the gang grabbed about 30 luxury watches from the smashed counters before fleeing from the shop.

“The high-end timepieces are initially estimated to be worth more than HK$30 million,” he said.

The four fled in a getaway car probably driven by a fifth robber, he added. No weapons were left at the crime scene.

The source said the four robbers, who wore surgical masks, included two non-Chinese men. The other two appeared to be ethnic Chinese. Some were wearing caps at the time of the raid.

The manhunt was still under way as of 5pm. No arrests have been made so far.

Alpha Watch and Jewellery is located on Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Google map

The latest case follows one on September 11, in which three robbers stormed into the VIP Station store on Canton Road, broke the glass of the display counters and fled with HK$3.7 million worth of watches.

They escaped in a getaway car driven by a fourth suspect.

Police arrested at least five suspects, including a 10-year-old boy, in connection with the heist and recovered all the stolen watches.

On July 6, five smash-and-grab robbers made off with HK$3.8 million worth of timepieces from a watch shop on Mody Road.

On March 25, four thieves dressed as construction workers stole 46 watches worth about HK$10 million from the RWW Watch Company on Nathan Road.

Over the first nine months of this year, police handled 75 robbery reports, an increase of 33.9 per cent from 23 cases logged during the same period in 2022.