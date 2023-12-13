Hongkongers have been warned about a potential scam involving fake complimentary annual rail passes with a QR code allowing fraudsters to steal people’s personal information through their mobile phones.

Rail giant the MTR Corporation on Wednesday said it was aware of online social media messages about people receiving passes in the mail and had reported the case to police.

Recipients were sent a letter congratulating them on winning an annual MTR pass, with a physical card enclosed. The letter said recipients needed to scan an accompanying QR code to activate the pass.

However, scanning the QR code allowed fraudsters to steal personal information from the victim’s phone, according to social media posts warning people about the scam.