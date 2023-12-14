Hong Kong police have arrested 27 people in a crackdown on a fraud syndicate suspected of swindling 58 residents out of HK$1.6 million (US$204,800) worth of luxury goods by using bad cheques.

The force on Thursday said that, in addition to deceiving victims into handing over the products, fraudsters also claimed to have mistakenly transferred excess funds into the sellers’ bank accounts and demanded to be paid back the difference.

Chief Inspector Chan Ka-ying of the New Territories South regional crime unit said that in each case the difference was usually thousands of dollars, resulting in additional losses for the victims, on top of discovering the scammers’ cheques had bounced.

Chief Inspector Chan Ka-ying of the New Territories South regional crime unit says 58 Hongkongers fell prey to the scam between July and November. Photo: Handout

The suspects, detained in raids on Tuesday and Wednesday, included two alleged syndicate ringleaders and other members, such as those holding bank accounts suspected to have been used in the fraud, she said.