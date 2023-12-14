Hong Kong police have announced HK$1 million (US$128,000) bounties on another five fugitive opposition figures accused of violating the national security law.

The bounties announced on Thursday took the total number of rewards being offered for information leading to each arrest of fugitives wanted in national security cases to 13.

The five – Simon Cheng man-kit, Hui Wing-ting, Joey Siu, Fok Ka-chi and Choi Ming-da – were accused of inciting secession and colluding with foreign forces.