Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong national security police offer HK$1 million bounties on another 5 fugitive opposition figures
- The five – Simon Cheng, Hui Wing-ting, Joey Siu, Fok Ka-chi and Choi Ming-da – are accused of inciting secession and collusion with foreign forces
- Announcement takes total number of rewards being offered for information leading to each arrest of fugitives wanted in national security cases to 13
Hong Kong police have announced HK$1 million (US$128,000) bounties on another five fugitive opposition figures accused of violating the national security law.
The bounties announced on Thursday took the total number of rewards being offered for information leading to each arrest of fugitives wanted in national security cases to 13.
The five – Simon Cheng man-kit, Hui Wing-ting, Joey Siu, Fok Ka-chi and Choi Ming-da – were accused of inciting secession and colluding with foreign forces.
