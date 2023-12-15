A Hong Kong doctor was granted bail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the Hospital Authority of more than HK$110,000 (US$14,088) by making false declarations about his overtime attendance records.

Wong Man-ho, 34, a resident doctor at Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan, admitted to a single count of fraud at West Kowloon Court, according to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Magistrate Jason Wan Siu-ming adjourned the defendant’s sentencing until January 17 next year, pending his community service order report.

The defendant has been a resident doctor at Yan Chai Hospital since January 2017. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

The authority provided medical staff with a special honorarium on an hourly basis for extra tasks performed outside their normal duties to cope with excessive service demands, the court heard.