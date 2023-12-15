Hong Kong doctor granted bail after guilty plea over faking overtime to defraud Hospital Authority of HK$110,000
- Dr Wong Man-ho’s normal hours overlapped with his reported ones on more than 60 occasions between January 2017 and November 2019, investigations reveal
- The 34-year-old joined the Hospital Authority in July 2013 and Yan Chai Hospital as a resident doctor in January 2017
A Hong Kong doctor was granted bail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the Hospital Authority of more than HK$110,000 (US$14,088) by making false declarations about his overtime attendance records.
Wong Man-ho, 34, a resident doctor at Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan, admitted to a single count of fraud at West Kowloon Court, according to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).
Magistrate Jason Wan Siu-ming adjourned the defendant’s sentencing until January 17 next year, pending his community service order report.
The authority provided medical staff with a special honorarium on an hourly basis for extra tasks performed outside their normal duties to cope with excessive service demands, the court heard.
The defendant, a resident doctor at Yan Chai Hospital since January 2017, joined the authority in July 2013.
Wong was generally required to work from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Sometimes, he also performed on-call duty rotation. He submitted several applications to participate in the overtime scheme at Tuen Mun Hospital.
Investigations revealed that Wong’s normal hours at Yan Chai Hospital overlapped with his reported ones at Tuen Mun Hospital on more than 60 occasions between January 2017 and November 2019, amounting to almost 170 hours, the commission said.
The anti-corruption agency said Wong made false declarations about his attendance records at Tuen Mun Hospital to “deceive the authority into paying him a special honorarium of more than HK$100,000”.
The investigation was launched following a corruption complaint referred from the authority, which rendered full assistance during the probe, the commission added.
“In close collaboration with public bodies, including the Hospital Authority, the ICAC reminds public servants to uphold a high standard of integrity through education and publicity, to meet public expectations and maintain public trust,” it said.