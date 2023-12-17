Police would dispatch 300 more officers for the coming trial compared with the February deployment, he said.

Four police vehicles would also be stationed at the elevated section of the West Kowloon Corridor, dozens of metres from the complex, following a suspected airgun attack on the court building that shattered a large window during a subversion trial in February, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Lai, 76, is facing charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces for allegedly calling for international sanctions against Hong Kong and central authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Jimmy Lai being taken to a prison van to head to court in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong

The founder of the now-folded Apple Daily tabloid newspaper has spent nearly three years in custody. His trial is set to begin on Monday.

The source said the four vehicles would be stationed at the elevated section of the flyover on Sunday night and some of the officers began patrolling around the court building on Saturday night.

Police investigations suggested an airgun pellet fired from a moving vehicle on the West Kowloon Corridor hit the court building in Sham Shui Po and grazed a glass panel in February.

Officers set up barriers outside the court. Roadblocks will also be set up to ensure smooth traffic flow during Lai’s transport to the hearing, a source says. Photo: Elson Li

In response to the incident, police installed protective screens on the elevated section of the flyover and offered a HK$150,000 (US$19,225) reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the attack.

The source said about 1,000 plain-clothes and uniformed officers, including personnel from the force’s Counter Terrorism Response Unit and bomb disposal squad, would be dispatched, along with sniffer dogs, during Lai’s trial, which is scheduled to last at least 80 days.

“We have to ensure there are sufficient officers to take immediate action to prevent and stop any trouble,” he said.

He said roadblocks would be set up to ensure smooth traffic flow during the defendant’s transport from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre to the hearing, adding that observation posts would also be established around the court.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung on Friday said people attending the trial would have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

He said the new arrangements were being put in place because authorities had noticed that some people who had watched court proceedings in the past had engaged in disruptive behaviour, including shouting or even following lawyers into restrooms to intimidate them.

On Sunday, police made preparations outside the court, setting up cordon lines for those who would want to queue to attend the trial.

In light of the considerable attention garnered by the case, the judiciary has set aside 388 seats for members of the public to attend the trial.

Seventy spectators will observe the proceedings from the main courtroom’s public gallery, while the rest will watch a live broadcast.