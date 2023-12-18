A source familiar with the case said security camera footage showed two men scaling scaffolding outside the house and climbing into the home through a bedroom window.

A police spokeswoman said HK$10,000 in cash was stolen along with HK$81,000 worth of valuables, including a pair of jade earrings.

Hong Kong police on Monday launched a hunt for two burglars who escaped with more than HK$90,000 (US$11,540) in cash and valuables from a house in an upmarket area of the city.

The source added that the intruders prised open two wardrobes to steal the money and valuables in the incident, which happened on Sunday night.

Police have launched an investigation into a burglary at a luxury home in the exclusive residential area of Kau To Shan in Sha Tin. Photo: Warton Li

Police responded after they were alerted to the incident by the 67-year-old woman tenant of the house just after 10.30am on Monday.

“The caller reported a bedroom window had been forced open, with signs of ransacking in the house,” police said.

The incident happened in the Shatin Knoll housing estate on Ma Ling Path in the exclusive residential area of Kau To Shan in Sha Tin.

Detectives from the Sha Tin criminal investigation unit are investigating and no arrests have yet been made.

The break-in came about 12 hours after police were called to investigate a burglary in Sai Kung.

Police said HK$58,000 in cash and a HK$20,000 watch were stolen from a house on Kam Shue Road after its 66-year-old tenant went out for dinner at around 5.30pm.

The man returned home just after 9pm and found the house had been broken into and ransacked.

A police spokeswoman said a window had been smashed and a back door was open.

The break-ins came as the force on Sunday launched its annual citywide festive season crime-fighting operation.

Police will step up patrols and carry out targeted operations to crack down on offences such as burglary and theft in addition to an anti-crime publicity campaign.

Police handled 1,100 reports of burglary in the first 10 months of the year, an increase of 51.9 per cent from 724 cases logged over the same period in 2022.

Reports of theft, including pickpocketing and shop theft, also rose by 27 per cent to 18,945 between January and October, up from the 14,909 cases logged in the same 10 months last year.