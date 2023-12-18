A Corgi was found dead with its mouth bound shut using two plastic cords at a construction site in Hong Kong’s New Territories on Monday, prompting police to launch a criminal investigation.

Officers were called to the Kam Ho Road site in the Pat Heung area of Yuen Long after receiving a report of suspected animal cruelty. A worker who found the dog carcass at around 11.29am had brought the incident to light.

A source familiar with the case said it was a female Corgi with brown and white fur. The dog was about one metre (3.3 feet) in length, he added.

“Its mouth was tied with two plastic cords, suggesting it had been abused,” the insider said.