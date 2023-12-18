Corgi found dead at Hong Kong construction site with mouth bound shut using plastic cords
- Police called to work site on Kam Ho Road in Yuen Long after worker who found carcass flags case of suspected animal cruelty
- ‘Its mouth was tied with two plastic cords, suggesting it had been abused,’ police insider says
A Corgi was found dead with its mouth bound shut using two plastic cords at a construction site in Hong Kong’s New Territories on Monday, prompting police to launch a criminal investigation.
Officers were called to the Kam Ho Road site in the Pat Heung area of Yuen Long after receiving a report of suspected animal cruelty. A worker who found the dog carcass at around 11.29am had brought the incident to light.
A source familiar with the case said it was a female Corgi with brown and white fur. The dog was about one metre (3.3 feet) in length, he added.
“Its mouth was tied with two plastic cords, suggesting it had been abused,” the insider said.
A necropsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death, the source added.
A police spokesman said a preliminary investigation suggested the case involved animal cruelty.
Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are handling the case. No arrests have been made so far.
In Hong Kong, animal cruelty carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$200,000 (US$25,600) fine.
Under the Public Cleansing and Prevention of Nuisances Regulation, the illegal dumping of carcasses in public areas, streams, reservoirs or Hong Kong waters is punishable by up to six months in jail and a HK$25,000 fine.
Earlier this year, the city witnessed a string of animal cruelty cases, including the death of a nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier on May 8, a week after undergoing an operation to remove 18 fragments in its skull. The dog was believed to have been brutally abused.
A day after the dog’s death, officers arrested a Greek woman over a separate case of alleged animal cruelty after her 10-month-old Maltese died.
A man, 22, was arrested on May 3 on suspicion of ill-treating his husky in another case.
The incident came to light after an online video showed someone briefly attempting to strangle the dog using the flap of a metal cage as the animal hung its head through an opening.
Police on May 17 arrested a man, 66, for allegedly breaking a wild pigeon’s wings at King Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O.
Between June 4 and 7, dozens of birds, including sparrows and pigeons, were found dead near a public playground at Quarry Hill in Ho Man Tin, prompting police to investigate the possible poisoning of the animals.
In a separate case, officers also apprehended a 58-year-old woman on June 15 on suspicion of animal cruelty after a pigeon was allegedly hurled to its death at a public housing estate in Tseung Kwan O.