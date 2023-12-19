On Tuesday morning outside West Kowloon Court, the same level of police presence as on Monday was seen from the early hours as dozens of armed and plainclothes officers and search dogs remained on guard. A prison van carrying Lai arrived at the court well before 8am.

The focus of the trial on the first day had been on the sedition charge, with his lawyers arguing it ought to be struck off as prosecutors had not kept to a time limit to lay such a charge.

The 76-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid newspaper is facing three conspiracy charges relating to sedition and collusion with foreign forces for allegedly drawing international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019.

Some foreign consulate representatives arrived at around 9am, with Isidor Nikolic, the deputy consul general of Austria being the first to show up, followed by Sapphire Le Sage, head of political and communications from the British consulate.

On Monday, at least 10 consulate representatives, including from the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland attended the first day of the hearing.

Lai’s wife Teresa Li-Lai Wan-kam, son Augustin Lai Zhun-yan and daughter Claire Lai Choi were also seen in court again on Tuesday morning.

Lai’s lawyers, led by Robert Pang Yiu-hung SC, on Monday argued that the prosecution had passed the time limit for charging him, as a colonial-era sedition law stated that charges must be laid within six months of the alleged offence, which involved suspected seditious publications spanning from April 1, 2019, to June 24, 2021.

Pang pointed out that Lai was only brought before court for the first time on December 28, 2021, which was four days behind the “time bar”, citing the permitted prosecution period outlined in Section 159D of the Crimes Ordinance.

Lai’s legal team said the tycoon’s prosecution should have started before October 1, 2019, half a year after he was alleged to have first created seditious content for Apple Daily.

Instead, prosecutors invoked the colonial-era law in Lai’s case in December 2021. They argued the offence was a continuing breach of the law and the time limit should be determined based on when the alleged conspiracy had ended.

At the end of Monday’s sitting, the bench asked the defence to look for further legal authorities in support of their contentions.

Lai is facing one count of conspiring to publish seditious publications. Former editor-in-chief Ryan Law Wai-kwong and five other editorial staff have pleaded guilty to the charge and are awaiting sentencing behind bars.

The media mogul is also accused of violating the national security law, with two conspiracy charges relating to collusion with foreign forces for allegedly calling for international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of the 2019 protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Media presence on Tuesday was noticeably less compared with Monday, the first day of the trial. Reporters and camera crew began to gather at the designated press zone at 7.45am on Tuesday, with most being from local outlets. The number of police officers outside the courthouse outnumbered journalists.

Dozens of public members queued for a seat early in the morning, with several officers standing guard nearby. About 30 people lined up shortly before 7am, according to a Post observation, with more people arriving after 8am. Most of the attendees were middle-aged and elderly people.