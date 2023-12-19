Hong Kong customs officers have arrested two local residents returning from Italy on suspicion of trafficking HK$36 million (US$4.6 million) worth of illegal drugs found hidden inside food cans and packaging boxes.

Senior Inspector Chow Kai-kwong of customs’ drug investigation bureau on Tuesday said the two suspects, both aged 20, were allegedly paid HK$60,000 each to work as drug couriers.

“It is also the first case in nearly three years that locals have been discovered to be bringing illegal drugs into the city from Europe,” he added.

The two suspects were arrested at the airport on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee

The pair arriving in the city from Milan via Helsinki, Finland were arrested at the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.