Hong Kong customs arrests pair at airport on suspicion of trafficking HK$36 million worth of illegal drugs hidden in food shipments
- The suspected liquid cocaine and ketamine drugs were found hidden inside 22 tins, 17 food containers and two gift boxes, senior inspector says
- The 20-year-old suspects, allegedly paid HK$60,000 each to work as drug couriers, were arrested upon arriving in city from Milan
Hong Kong customs officers have arrested two local residents returning from Italy on suspicion of trafficking HK$36 million (US$4.6 million) worth of illegal drugs found hidden inside food cans and packaging boxes.
Senior Inspector Chow Kai-kwong of customs’ drug investigation bureau on Tuesday said the two suspects, both aged 20, were allegedly paid HK$60,000 each to work as drug couriers.
“It is also the first case in nearly three years that locals have been discovered to be bringing illegal drugs into the city from Europe,” he added.
The pair arriving in the city from Milan via Helsinki, Finland were arrested at the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.
An X-ray examination of their check-in luggage showed suspicious images, according to the Customs and Excise Department.
Upon inspection, customs officers found 22 tins, 17 food containers and two gift boxes.
“We discovered signs of repackaging in the canned food items and food packaging boxes,” Chow said. “Food labels were not in Italian, which did not match their departure location. This also raised our officers’ suspicions.”
The senior inspector said officers seized 22kg of suspected liquid cocaine and 25kg of suspected ketamine inside the food shipments, adding the estimated street value of the confiscated narcotics was about HK$36 million.
The two suspects were still being held for questioning as of Tuesday.
Chow reminded the public, especially young people, not to participate in drug trafficking activities for money.
In Hong Kong, drug trafficking is an offence punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
As of December 3, customs officers at the airport arrested 100 passengers on suspicion of smuggling narcotics into the city since the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Twenty alleged drug traffickers were apprehended during the same period last year.
The use of couriers to smuggle illegal drugs into the city largely stopped for 17 months during the pandemic.
The first traveller arrested for drug trafficking at the airport since January 2021 was a 63-year-old man who arrived from Brazil in May last year. He was among 20 couriers detained over the whole of 2022.