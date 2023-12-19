The song, composed during the 2019 social unrest, has frequently been mistaken overseas for China’s national anthem and wrongly played in several international sports events.

Benjamin Yu SC, representing the secretary for justice, said at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that the “Glory to Hong Kong” song remained prevalent in the city, inciting certain emotions that might lead to unlawful acts that violated the Beijing-imposed national security law.

Hong Kong courts should not “second-guess” government assessment of national security threats, a senior counsel has argued in an appeal seeking to ban a controversial protest song, saying their judicial role is to ensure full implementation of the law.

“To assess the risk of national security is the responsibility of the executive,” Yu said. “The court should not take over that responsibility and should not second-guess the assessment of the executive, unless there is no factual foundation.”

Lawyer argues the song incite certain emotions that may lead to unlawful acts. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

The appeal on Tuesday is the government’s second attempt to ban “Glory to Hong Kong” after the Court of First Instance in July dismissed its request to outlaw the promotion of the song through “broadcasting, performing, ­printing, publishing, selling, ­offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing in any way”.

Mr Justice Anthony Chan Kin-keung earlier said in his judgment that the government would not achieve what it wanted from an injunction order, given there were existing regulations to punish crimes such as inciting secession, insulting the national anthem and sedition.

He also rejected an argument that the court should defer to the executive branch on the merits of the intended ban just because it related to the country’s safety.

After the unsuccessful bid to ban the song, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in July openly said the government needed to adopt effective measures to prevent, stop and punish activities that endangered national security.

He asked the Department of Justice to study the judgment and consider follow-up actions in a timely manner.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok filed the appeal in September.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Yu argued that the injunction was aiming to “prevent and suppress” any looming threat of national security, despite the fact that Hong Kong was seen to have become stable, following the enactment of the national security law in 2020.

Yu said the political views of Hongkongers were “steadfast” in the sense that one could observe society had been polarised since 2019, and that the online community could at any time intend to use the song to stir up such emotions.

The Court of First Instance dismissed a request to outlaw the promotion of the song in July. Photo: Youtube

He added the court had the right to decide the proportion of freedom of communication and expression restrained by the proposed injunction, but it should adhere to its principles and duties as to effectively enforce the national security law.

“Judicial authority should fully enforce the law leaving nothing to chance,” he said.

While Chief Judge Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor noted that Yu had relied on an injunction to aid national security law enforcement, he said the court would have to be discretionary in deciding whether an injunction order could enhance the provision.

Abraham Chan Lok-shung SC, who joined the proceedings as an impartial party, said that existing laws were well developed to include dealing with a wide range of matters, including national security.

Chan also urged the court to consider how the injunction order would apply to society in actual scenarios, as the song itself was not seditious material and some citizens might only record their performance of it without knowing they were violating the law.

Sitting on the bench with Poon were Madam Justices Anthea Pang Po-kam and Carlye Chu Fun-ling, who are assigned to hear national security cases.

While Yu said the injunction could “break the circuit” of having the song and national anthem bundled on search results, Chu questioned how that could in effect take down the videos that had already been put on the internet, as the removal of content was at the hands of internet service providers.

The case was adjourned for February 24 for Yu to seek further instruction from the secretary for justice, as well as to file an amendment of the terms of the proposed ban.

Internet giant Google earlier expressed its unwillingness to ban the song from its search engine without a court order.