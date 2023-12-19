South China Morning Post
The housing estate where a boy, 12, was arrested after a glass object dropped from a height shattered on a basketball court. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong boy, 12, arrested after ‘glass object’ falls from height onto basketball court and shatters; mother also detained on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect

  • Arrests came after multiple reports of objects being dropped from a height at same New Territories location
  • Child detained by police on Tuesday; incident being investigated by Ma On Shan division
Oscar Liu
A 12-year-old Hong Kong boy has been arrested on suspicion of throwing objects from a building onto a basketball court.
A source familiar with the case said the child was detained by police on Tuesday after a glass object was reported to have shattered on the court at the Chung On Estate in the New Territories.
Police arrest boy and mother after glass-throwing incident at housing estate. Photo: Warton Li

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The insider said the boy’s mother, 40, was also in custody on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of the child.

The source added the force’s Ma On Shan division had logged multiple reports of objects falling from a height at the same location.

The incident is being investigated by the Sha Tin district crime division.

Dropping or allowing objects to fall from a building, endangering or injuring people in public areas is punishable by a fine of HK$10,000 (US$1,282) and six months in jail.

