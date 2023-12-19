Advertisement
Advertisement
Crime in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
Hong Kong boy, 12, arrested after ‘glass object’ falls from height onto basketball court and shatters; mother also detained on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect
- Arrests came after multiple reports of objects being dropped from a height at same New Territories location
- Child detained by police on Tuesday; incident being investigated by Ma On Shan division
A 12-year-old Hong Kong boy has been arrested on suspicion of throwing objects from a building onto a basketball court.
A source familiar with the case said the child was detained by police on Tuesday after a glass object was reported to have shattered on the court at the Chung On Estate in the New Territories.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
The insider said the boy’s mother, 40, was also in custody on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of the child.
Hong Kong police arrest 5 teens suspected of joyriding in stolen taxis
Hong Kong police arrest 5 teens suspected of joyriding in stolen taxis
The source added the force’s Ma On Shan division had logged multiple reports of objects falling from a height at the same location.
The incident is being investigated by the Sha Tin district crime division.
Dropping or allowing objects to fall from a building, endangering or injuring people in public areas is punishable by a fine of HK$10,000 (US$1,282) and six months in jail.
Post