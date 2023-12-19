No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The insider said the boy’s mother, 40, was also in custody on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of the child.

The source added the force’s Ma On Shan division had logged multiple reports of objects falling from a height at the same location.

The incident is being investigated by the Sha Tin district crime division.

Dropping or allowing objects to fall from a building, endangering or injuring people in public areas is punishable by a fine of HK$10,000 (US$1,282) and six months in jail.