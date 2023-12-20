Hong Kong police ‘arrest 2 after man, 48, stabbed to death in taxi’

A source familiar with the case said a preliminary investigation revealed that two women had jumped into the rear passenger seat of the taxi and were later joined by the man.

The incident occurred at a taxi stop near Ma Miu Road at Shui Pin Wai Estate in Yuen Long soon after 4am on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police have arrested two women after a 48-year-old man was stabbed to death in a taxi in the New Territories, the Post has learned.

“The taxi driver overheard the man and one of the women arguing over relationship issues before the two women jumped out of the vehicle,” the insider said, adding that the pair then entered another taxi and left.

He said the taxi driver noticed the male passenger was still sitting in the back seat of the cab but he was motionless. The 54-year-old driver then called police at around 4.08am.

“An initial examination shows that the victim was stabbed in the right and left sides of his chest and he was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived,” the source said.

The victim was taken to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long, where he was declared dead shortly after 5.45am.

At around 7.15am, police arrested a 35-year-old woman from mainland China at Tin Ching Estate in Tin Shui Wai, about 4km from Shui Pin Wai Estate. She holds a two-way permit – a mainland travel document used to enter the city.

About an hour later, officers apprehended another woman, a 37-year-old local resident, in the same estate, according to the source.

As of midday, the two suspects were still being held for questioning. Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are handling the case.

Between January and October this year, police handled 26 reports of homicide, compared with 25 cases logged over the same period in 2022.