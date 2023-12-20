South China Morning Post
Abby Choi’s former husband and three of her ex-in-laws are set to stand trial in connection with the model’s killing and dismemberment. Photo: Instagram/xxabbyc
Hong KongLaw and Crime

Slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s former husband, 2 ex-in-laws slapped with extra charge of preventing body’s burial

  • Choi’s former spouse Alex Kwong, ex-brother-in-law Anthony Kwong and ex-father-in-law Kwong Kau to be tried before High Court over model’s murder, dismemberment
  • Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, to stand trial on one count of perverting course of justice at lower District Court
Brian Wong
Hong Kong prosecutors have slapped an additional charge of preventing a dead body’s burial against slain model Abby Choi Tin-hung’s former husband and two of her ex-in-laws ahead of their trial at the High Court.

Kowloon City Court on Wednesday heard that the Department of Justice had finalised the allegations against the family of Choi’s ex-husband.

The family of four were charged and remanded in custody in late February this year, after 28-year-old Choi’s dismembered remains were discovered in a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen village.

Choi’s former spouse Alex Kwong Kong-chi, 29, his father Kwong Kau, 66, and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 32, will be tried before a High Court judge and a jury on charges of murder and prevention of the lawful burial of the socialite’s body.

Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 64, will stand trial on a count of perverting the course of justice in the lower District Court, where a sentencing cap of seven years imprisonment applies.

Court prosecutor Brian Lai Tak-ki said Li was accused in the amended indictment of obstructing a police investigation into Alex Kwong’s role in a 2015 theft case – a toned-down version compared to the original charge accusing the woman of destroying evidence against her in relation to Choi’s murder.

Acting Principal Magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han arranged for the three murder suspects to appear before Eastern Court in late January for their case’s transfer. Li will return to Kowloon City Court on a separate date during the same month.

The magistrate also rejected Li’s bail application and extended the four’s time behind bars. Li has failed to secure temporary release on four previous occasions, including an unsuccessful attempt before a High Court judge.

Alex Kwong, wearing a green jacket and a mask, interrupted the prosecutor from the dock when the latter explained the grounds for his side to oppose his mother’s bail. Kwong’s lawyer, Eric So Chi-kit, apologised for his client’s impertinence.

Separately, Lai asked for extra time for the prosecution to conclude the inquiries into two other suspects who they accused of trying to secure Alex Kwong’s escape to Macau after the killing came to light.

He did not object to an extension of bail being granted to the pair: yacht rental agent Lam Shun, 42, and freelance worker Irene Pun Hau-yin, 30.

Pun asked the court to lift her travel ban so that she could go to Japan for work, but the magistrate refused after Lai opposed a change in bail conditions.

The pair were each released on HK$50,000 (US$6,400) bail when they first appeared in court earlier in 2023. Their cases will be heard again in the same court in late February next year.

