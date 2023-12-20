Hong Kong prosecutors have slapped an additional charge of preventing a dead body’s burial against slain model Abby Choi Tin-hung’s former husband and two of her ex-in-laws ahead of their trial at the High Court.

Kowloon City Court on Wednesday heard that the Department of Justice had finalised the allegations against the family of Choi’s ex-husband.

The family of four were charged and remanded in custody in late February this year, after 28-year-old Choi’s dismembered remains were discovered in a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen village.

Choi’s former spouse Alex Kwong Kong-chi, 29, his father Kwong Kau, 66, and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 32, will be tried before a High Court judge and a jury on charges of murder and prevention of the lawful burial of the socialite’s body.